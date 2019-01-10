Alice environmentalist is VP for Conservation Foundation

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Councillor and Mayoral contender at the last election, Jimmy Cocking, says his appointment as vice-president of the Australian Conservation Foundation will not affect his work for the town council.

The Australian Conservation Foundation is Australia’s national environmental organisation is more than 50 years old and boasts more than half a million supporters nationally.

Cr Cocking says he has been the ACF’s board member and Northern Territory Councillor for six years – the maximum amount of time to hold that position under the constitution is nine years.

He is a member of the board’s Finance, Audit and Risk Committee.

He says it’s unlikely that the new job will take up more time than he already volunteers, and he will continue to live in Alice Springs.

The ACF Board has six meetings a year, and other business is frequently done using phone link ups and other technology.

The VP position is a voluntary position and apart from travel expenses, there is no remuneration for the role, says Mr Cocking.

The ACF has a second VP, Tim Chapman. Businesswoman, executive and activist, Mara Bún (pictured), is ACF’s first female President.