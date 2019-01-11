10 kids loose in a car: Big fine

The police have have fined a woman driver $5040 and issued her with 30 demerit points after she was found driving with 10 unrestrained children.

Traffic police observed her on January 3 driving on Sadadeen Road “and on closer inspection saw a number of children jumping around the cabin of the vehicle,” says a police media release.

“Officers stopped the driver on Bagot Street and found 10 children under the age of 16 unrestrained, including a child under the age of one, sitting on the front passenger’s lap.”

Senior Constable First Class Ivan Petrovic is quoted in the release as slamming the actions of the driver: “How someone can knowingly drive a vehicle in which their passengers are unrestrained is beyond me.

“Having a number of unrestrained children in the vehicle is irresponsible and reckless.

“Had they been involved in any kind of crash, the infant sitting in the front could have been seriously injured if not killed.”

The incident follows the arrest of a woman who was driving with a high range blood alcohol content after a minor crash Tuesday morning.

Around 8am police were called to Dixon Road where a vehicle had ploughed into a fence.

Officers found the vehicle in the middle of the road facing into oncoming traffic.

The driver returned a positive roadside breath test of 0.228%.

She has been charged with one count each of driving disqualified, unregistered and uninsured and driving with a high range blood alcohol content.

– Media release