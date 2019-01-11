2018 was hot and dry

The NT experienced its second highest maximum temperature on record last year, after 2013.

This means that collectively across all locations within the Northern Territory, maximum temperatures were the second highest on record, says the Bureau of Metereology.

The highest recorded temperature in 2018 was 47.1°C at Rabbit Flat on December 12 and 19. The lowest was -5.0°C at Arltunga on August 21.

Rainfall was below average south of Elliot, with some parts of the Top End around the northwest, northern Arnhem and Carpentaria Districts recording well above average rainfall.

Howard Springs recorded 179 consecutive rain-free days, Trephina Gorge (85km east of Alice Springs) 211 days and Alice Springs 161 days.

Wettest overall location was Labelle Down with 2302.7 mm falling in 2018.

Humpty Doo experienced the highest amount of rainfall within a 24hour period, with 286.4 mm falling on January 28.

The Territory suffered through a record-breaking December with intense heat and the driest December in 16 years.

NT-wide we had the highest maximum, minimum and mean temperatures on record in December.

Alice Springs Airport broke its highest maximum temperature record on the 29th with 45.6°C. The previous record of 44.2°C was in 1972.

Darwin broke its highest minimum December temperature on the 12th with 30°C. The previous record 29.7°C in 2014.

Rabbit Flat recorded 30 days above 40°C with eight of these days reaching above 45°C.

Tennant Creek saw 28 days above 40°C. The previous December record was 16 days.

Due to the lack of a monsoon onset, the Northern Territory received only half of its average December rainfall.

Darwin only recorded 69.2mm, well short of its long-term average of 251.1mm.