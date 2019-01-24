Mayor Ryan, CM Gunner mum on art gallery

By KIERAN FINNANE

Mayor Damien Ryan (pictured) has not responded to a question about whether he is supporting 10 traditional owners pushing for the National Aboriginal Art Gallery to be built in Alice Springs.

The TOs made public a letter from them tabled at a town council meeting by Cr Eli Melky on January 10, saying in the first paragraph: “Our families have concluded that while there is strong support for the NT Government to build a National Aboriginal Art Gallery at a suitable location in Alice Springs, we do not support the use of Anzac Oval site for that purpose.”

The letter prompted Chief Minister Michael Gunner to put the gallery project on hold for re-assessment.

On January 12 Alice Springs News Online emailed Mayor Ryan: “The 10 signatories of the letter rejecting the Anzac precinct site have made it clear they are supporting the concept of the gallery in Alice Springs, just not in that location.

“What steps are you taking to make that clear to the NT Government?

“Are you urging the NTG to now consider other sites for the project?”

We have not had a reply from Mayor Ryan.

On January 18 we emailed the minder of Chief Minister Michael Gunner (at left): “What has the consideration given by Mr Gunner to the future of the National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Alice Springs produced to date?”

No reply.