Robbed man gets empty wallet back

Police are calling for witnesses of an alleged robbery yesterday evening.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, left a residence at East Side and was walking along Undoolya Road towards Alice Springs CBD when he was assaulted and had his wallet stolen by a group of up to six Indigenous females believed to be in their teens and early twenties.

The victim sustained a head injury and abrasions to his body. The females gave the wallet back upon finding there was no money inside and left in an unknown direction.

Police believe the incident occurred between Lindsay Avenue and Sturt Terrace, between 9pm and 9:45pm.

Police ask the public to be cautious when walking alone at night.

Police report.