Senator Scullion will not contest Federal election

By ERWIN CHLANDA

CLP Senator Nigel Scullion (pictured) has announced he will not be re-contesting the upcoming Federal Election.

He is one of two Northern Territory Senators, the other one is Labor’s Malarndirri McCarthy.

Senator Scullion held the position for 17 years and has the key Aboriginal Affairs portfolio.

He is also the president of the Country Liberal Party of the Northern Territory.

“My path to public office wasn’t a conventional one,” he said in a media statement today.

“I was just an everyday fisherman and some time buffalo shooter and I raised my three beautiful children Sarah, Daniel and Luke on a fishing boat off the coast of Gove and North East Arnhem Land.

“John Howard famously said the Coalition is a very broad church and the fact that it has allowed a bloke like me to sit around its Cabinet table shows just why it continues to be the party hardworking Australian families keep putting their trust and faith in.

“And it has been my privilege to have served as the Minister for Indigenous Affairs over the last five years. I am grateful that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have welcomed me in every corner of this continent that I have visited, and worked with me in providing local and national solutions.

“I thank the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for asking me to continue to serve as Minister for Indigenous Affairs until the results of the election are known.

“Tomorrow, I will wake and continue to do all I can to serve Territorians and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

“There is always much to do and I know that our team led by Scott Morrison and Michael McCormack is the only team that delivers for our nation.”