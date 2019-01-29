Make Oz Day a celebration of the future, not the past

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – In the aftermath of another Australia Day and the protests that now accompany it, perhaps it’s time to reconsider the event and its timing.

First, I like Australia having a day set aside as a public holiday just to celebrate the fact of Australia. Most nations have their own equivalent. I think it would be a mistake to abandon ours.

But if January 26 with all its history and baggage is too controversial, when would be an acceptable alternative?

January, at the beginning of the new year, seems to me to be a good month for it, and the end of January corresponds with the end of the summer holiday season and the beginning of a new school and working year.

So, what about the last Monday in January? The day can be fixed even if the date changes. After all, the Melbourne Cup is always run on the first Tuesday in November.

And perhaps we should get away from making Australia Day about the past. We have other holidays for that, Anzac Day being the main one. Instead let’s make it about the present with eyes on the future.

Hal Duell (pictured)

Alice Springs