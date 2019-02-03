Man missing north of Alice Springs

A search by land and air is under way north of Alice Springs in the Ampilatwatja area looking for Harold Morton, 44.

He was last seen walking away from the community in a northerly direction around 6am on Friday. A search of the immediate area was conducted by family members, but failed to locate him.

Mr Morton is considered as an experienced bushman, however police hold concerns for his welfare in the current severe hot weather.

Police have been liaising with the family to establish Mr Morton last known point and further land and air searches have been carried out this morning.

He is of Aboriginal appearance, 175cm tall, with a skinny build and a greying beard and was wearing blue jeans, a blue and green polo shirt and runners.