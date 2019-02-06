Adelaide’s Indigenous gallery out of the starting blocks

The SA Government has begun consulting with South Australian Aboriginal communities and cultural institutions “to inform the design of its mooted National Gallery for Aboriginal Art and Cultures at the old Royal Adelaide Hospital site”.
The announcement comes as a similar project in Alice Springs has been put on hold by NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner in a volatile disagreement with traditional owners over the government’s insistence on putting the gallery in the Anzac Hill precinct.
Adelaide’s independent online newspaper In Daily reports today: “Premier Steven Marshall spruiked his vision for a national Aboriginal art gallery at the old Royal Adelaide Hospital site – now known as Lot 14 – ahead of last year’s state election.
“He today announced a $200,000 scoping study, flagged in last year’s budget, had begun to inform the ‘visions and key recommendations’ of the gallery, including its size and connection with Indigenous communities.
‘The study, to be undertaken by consultancy firm PWC, will involve the South Australian Museum, the Art Gallery of South Australia, the State Library, Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute and South Australia’s Aboriginal communities.”
In Daily reports Mr Marshall saying the Government had already begun preliminary discussions with stakeholders, with the scoping study to further refine the size and scope of the proposed $60 million gallery.
“This gallery will be the first of its kind in Australia and will allow us to properly recognise and celebrate the oldest living cultural gallery, which will attract both national and international attention.”
We are asking Dale McIver, of Tourism Central Australia, Chief Minister Michael Gunner and Mayor Damien Ryan to comment.
Thanks Mr Ryan 🙁View Comment
Sad our government has such little respect for its citizens, indigenous and non-indigenous.View Comment
No one kicking up a fuss over the location of this one …View Comment
SA obviously had a site and are consulting with stake holders.View Comment
NT paid an organisation to identify a site, ignored that advice and absolutely refused to consider any other site except the one they wanted until they were handed the letter from the people they sort of forgot to ask in the first place. No wonder they are so far in debt.
Further to that, the SA Government have apparently negotiated with Qantas around direct cheap air fares to and from the Rock, so not only are they stealing the national gallery from its rightful home they will be diverting the tourists we spent enormous time and energy attracting to the Territory, right out from under our noses!View Comment
We have been completely done over by our own blind stupidity and complete and utter incompetence!
No bloody wonder we are broke!