West Macs fire mitigation critically inadequate: Scientist

By ERWIN CHLANDA
“The fire mapping we have undertaken in 2018 indicates only one or two areas of prescribed burning during the cool months last year, insufficient to prevent the catastrophic bushfire which has swept through most of the West MacDonnell National Park last month.”
So says Andrew Edwards, one of a few CDU scientists maintaining the North Australia and Rangelands Fire Information (NAFI) website which chronicles fires in real time, using satellite images.
The image of this year’s blaze, shown in grey dots (photo), stretches from just west of Alice Springs, all the way out to beyond Mount Sonder, encompassing virtually all the locations recognised as the jewels in The Centre’s tourism crown.
Dr Edwards says the discussion in park management about the purpose of precautionary burning is age-old.
It is dominated quite rightly by people focussed on the protection of threatened species. This has become “ingrained” in conservation land management.
Precautionary burning – reducing fuel load during cool weather when burns can be controlled more easily – is not done often enough in a strategic way, says Dr Edwards. It needs to somewhat compartmentalise the landscape, usually within catchments, with continuous strips of fuel reduced, thus creating barriers to wildfires, and again this needs to be done at the time of minimal risk.
Dr Edwards says he had not noticed any such strip burning in the West Macs last year.
The ever increasing frequent dry and hot weather makes prevention of fires even more urgent, he says, as it is creating higher and longer fire danger weather periods.
Dr Edwards says the frequency of fires – this was a third major blaze within 20 years – is increasing the risk of extinctions.
Many local plants and shrubs are “obligate seeders”: They don’t re-sprout but only come back from seeds.
If fires occur too frequently for the seed bank to re-generate then the plant will simply be extinct.
The most recent interval between fire was just seven years – 2011 to 2018 – and Dr Edwards says that interval is critically short.
As to animals, birds can usually escape fire, but terrestrial species get caught and killed, taking many years to re-colonise areas where big fires have occurred.
It may take decades for country to recover, depending also on rainfall which in recent years has become fickle, he says.
IMAGES: Fire map form NAFI • Ormiston Gorge ablaze (photo courtesy NT Government) • Destroyed MacDonnell Ranges cycads (by PATRICK NELSON) •
Steve: Anyone who has been here for a while can see the huge change in the landscape.View Comment
Areas with little or no buffle are slowly being dominated by this weed at a detriment to the biodiversity an natural beauty of these places.
It crowds out other species and grows much thicker than native grasses and leaves a huge fuel load that burns hotter.
Sure we need to take precautions to stop these wildfires but in national parks and areas that are set aside to protect the natural environment buffle needs to be severely controlled if not eradicated.
The problem is a management problem not a buffel grass problem!View Comment
A toxic culture of burning!
Various organisations charged with managing our land assets are infested with persons usually referred to as “Fire Bugs”.
They operate on a bureaucratically perpetuated lie and a culture of paternalism. The lie is “fire-stick farming” which was never in traditional use in the central desert regions where fire was used in small patches only, mostly in spinifex country for hunting purposes only.
If burning had been used on the scale used in our national parks there simply would have been no people left in this country, they would have starved!
The paternalism or if you like barefaced racism … the presumption that a person born and raised in town or community away from any kind of traditional upbringing but identifying as an Aboriginal person, has inbuilt genetic knowledge others don’t have, that allows them or those working with them to burn country as they please!
The practice remains unchallenged because of a fear of being branded racist for doing so!
In fact the lack of action in curtailing this destructive vandalism and wanton destruction of this country by wilful idiotic burning, is not only stupid … its barefacedly racists!
Case in point just a few weeks back along Larapinta Drive a person identified as a firebug lit a series of fires.
These were small fires because they were found quickly, they could have been extinguished with relative ease. It was on a day declared by bushfires as a “catastrophic fire day”!
Very hot with high winds.
Those charged with controlling the fires were deliberately running the fires on. This means lighting up country in front of the fire – yeh, burning it before it can burn, presumably at some more inconvenient moment!
Pretty damn hard to imagine a more inconvenient moment than a catastrophic fire day!
These fires were encouraged to run the length of Larapinta – all the way to town and even deliberately started on the opposite side of the road where at that stage there had been no fire.
Worse, the fire was run over an area that had been traditionally burnt just a few months prior resulting in fatal damage to trees still struggling to recover from previous vandalism.
So, what has this to do with the complete burnout of the Western Macs you ask?
Well, the fire of which I speak wandered off in that direction given the attitudes shown alongside the road I can hardly imagine it was ever put out.
That being said, a lightning strike has been claimed as the source of the vast fire through the ranges.
My question is was the same destructive fire bug mentality in evidence in the efforts to put this fire out?
Excuse me for being cynical but after observations of the fire fighting efforts on Larapinta one can only wonder if we haven’t lost a huge part of our wonderful natural environment not to buffel grass as apologists claim, but to a toxic culture of burning!
Remember, fire is always destructive! Buffel grass is simply food! If you don’t burn it, it is a highly productive food asset!
And further to that if we do get a sprinkle of rain it will be the quick response growth of buffel that saves the last vestiges of wildlife in the ranges from starvation.
Because when burning isn’t immediately followed by rain, starvation follows swiftly.
Stop burning our country!
Graze our country, save our plants and wildlife, preserve our tourism assets.