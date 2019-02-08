Home owner bonus: New build sector bleak, says CLP

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Labor Government’s announcement around its so-called Territory Home Owner Bonus raises more questions about its fiscal approach.

While the Opposition welcomes the shift of focus onto new builds, there are niggling aspects to the generous concessions being offered.

Government is belatedly acting on what industry has been telling everyone – that the new build sector is bleak. New build figures are the lowest since records began and the construction sector in 2019 is half of what it was in 2016.

We acknowledge this may help, in some way, the sector and first home owners but we would like to know how much this new scheme will cost taxpayers and under what modelling and assumptions has it been designed?

How is it consistent with belt tightening in light of the fiscal crisis? And we’ve still not heard from anyone in the Government about what savings they are looking at.

What savings have they identified for this financial year and the outer years? How is the government reining in their spending?

The “just trust me” approach does not cut it.

Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured)