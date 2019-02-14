Alice councillors join new political party

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Councillors Marli Banks and Catherine Satour have joined fellow elected council member Eli Melky as members of the Australian Country Party, according its Federal chairman, Glenn O’Rourke.

He announced in a media release late yesterday that former CLP politician and Deputy Chief Minister, Peter Chandler (pictured), had also signed up to the organisation whose motto is “for all Australians”.

“Peter Chandler brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge. His proven track record speaks for itself,” says Mr O’Rourke in the release.

“The party expects to see a continued flow of former and current members of parliament and local councils across the Northern Territory joining the party as well as many new and fresh quality future candidates, who are all committed to represent the people of their electorates.”

On its website the party says it is “committed to growing an alliance of Independent MPs and candidates at Federal, State and Territory and Local Council levels, who are committed to representing the people of their electorate first and offer strong policies before politics”.

