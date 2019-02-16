House break-ins more than double

The number of house break-ins in Alice Springs during the fourth quarter of 2018 were more than twice the number compared with the corresponding period in 2017. The number of house break-ins in Alice Springs during the fourth quarter of 2018 were more than twice the number compared with the corresponding period in 2017.

However, offences against the person were down 52%.

Break-ins into commercial premises were up 28%, and vehicle thefts, 56%.

The Northern Territory crime statistics are prepared by the Department of the Attorney-General and Justice using data recorded by the Northern Territory Police. The statistics on this site are updated on a monthly basis.

The offence data were extracted from the NT Police PROMIS system on February 1.