Ryan to run in Braitling for the CLP?

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Alice Springs Mayor Damien Ryan (at left) has not confirmed nor denied a report that he has joined the Country Liberal Party and will be contesting Braitling at the next Territory election.

The seat is held by Labor’s Dale Wakefield by a very slim margin.

Mayor Ryan has not responded to an email from the Alice Springs News Online sent soon after 2pm yesterday.

The report is from a usually well informed political source.

We have now put the question about Mayor Ryan to CLP vice-president Jamie deBrenni (at right), who is also an elected member of the Alice Springs Town Council.

Cr deBrenni is on the record that he will be contesting the position of Mayor at the next town council election.