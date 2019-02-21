Answers to Opposition’s economy questions not boundless

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Labor intends to spend $1.8m annually on its Boundless Possible campaign.

This figure has been revealed in the latest set of answers to questions raised by the Opposition, answers which have been overdue.

It has taken three months for the Government to answer some simple questions about its so-called Masterbrand campaign.

The answers they’ve provided are scant but at least we know now some expenditure facts. For example, the cost of the single AFL Grand Final advertisement was more than $400,000.

The Government has not put in place key performance indicators, performance measures or evaluation measures.

How can Labor commit to an endless financial investment if it doesn’t know it’s achieving anything for Territorians’ money?

The answers to our questions talk about click through rates and 661 expressions of interest as achieving “results” but there is no clear indication the campaign is hitting the mark.

How many people have moved to the Territory because of the Masterbrand? Has there been additional business investment? Are tourist visitation numbers increasing as a result of investments like the AFL grand final advertising?

Lia Finocchiaro (pictured)

Deputy Opposition Leader