Camel Cup signs three year deal with Pioneer Park

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Camel Cup will be run at the Turf Club’s Pioneer Park until 2021.

This year’s event will be on July 20.

It is a fantastic result to have reached a long-term agreement to hold the Cup at this excellent facility.

We were overwhelmed with positive feedback from last year’s event from spectators, sponsors and cameleers.

We acknowledge the history and the hard work of Lion’s Club volunteers in building the facility at Blatherskite Park and this has certainly not been an easy decision to make.

However we see this as vital to ensuring the long-term success and viability of the event.

Kyle Pearson

Alice Springs Camel Cup Director