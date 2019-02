Police are searching for two vehicles stolen from a business in Alice Springs overnight.

Around 4am unknown offenders allegedly gained entry into the business and located two Toyota Land cruiser utes, which were then driven through the secured gates of the property.

The vehicles were observed driving at speed along Smith Street and officers started a pursuit, which was terminated shortly after.

The vehicles are described as being two white Toyota V8 Land Cruiser utes, with NT registrations CC12WD and CD06KA.