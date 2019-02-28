69 trees chopped down to ‘duplicate’ highway

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Work on the “duplication” of the North Stuart Highway near Bunnings has made it necessary to cut down 96 trees, according to the Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics.

It says 2,000 locally-sourced plants will be planted as part of the landscaping works associated with the project.

“This landscaping is expected to be completed in June 2019,” according to a department spokesperson who gave no prediction about the time it will take for these trees to grow to the size of the ones “removed”.

We have asked the following further questions: Why is “road duplication” considered necessary? What are the traffic statistics? Are there national guidelines being used to determine the need for the duplication? What is its cost? Is it paid for by the NT Government or (being a national highway) by the Commonwealth Government? When (if ever) has there been a traffic jam on that section of the road?

We will publish the replies when they are provided.