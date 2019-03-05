Cart before the horse

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – That the Outback Way is not attracting funding and support from the NT government is a prime example of the Darwin-centric mindset of the present and past NT governments.

Build the highway, and traffic and trade will follow.



We recently went through a protracted effort to get a national art gallery built here, and this when we have only one vertical road in and out, no horizontal road to speak of and the airlines are cutting services.

Pretty dumb.

It looks like the gallery is gone, and probably to a better location. But the idea of a national cultural centre is viable. It would be immensely important to the telling of the past and present Indigenous story, and it would attract visitors. Think big. It could be huge.

There is an ancient trail snaking north from Port Augusta along the western side of the Simpson Desert and passing right by Alice.

That may be how some stories get here, but that’s not how either participants and contributors, nor how visitors, will travel. They will come along the highways.

So, Canberra and Darwin, please take some of your next tranche of weighted GST money and build the Outback Way.

Hal Duell (pictured)

Alice Springs