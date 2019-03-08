NT Govt funds pro-fracking group, says environmentalist

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – We condemn the use of more public money by the gas loving Gunner Government to prop up the fracking industry in the NT, following reports $450,000 in taxpayer funds has been granted to the pro gas industry arm of the CSIRO, GISERA.

GISERA (Gas Industry Social and Environmental Research Alliance) is not an independent scientific body. Rather it is overseen by a collection of fracking executives who want to see gas wells pierce the Territory like a pin cushion.

We wouldn’t be accepting cigarette research from tobacco companies, so why are we accepting fracking research from the fracking industry?

This is a totally unacceptable use of taxpayer funds. From Texas junkets to paying gas-linked researchers to tell us problems could be managed with Government-funded regulation – it’s inappropriate that taxpayers are footing the bill at a time when money is tight in the Territory.

The fracking industry has been proven to be financially unviable off the back of a full decade of losses in the United States. Gunner is throwing taxpayer cash at an industry that will do very little for our economy, and guzzle up and pollute precious water in the meantime.

The NT Government [needs] to explicitly publish how much money has been spent on fracking related expenses since elected in 2016.

Jesse Hancock (pictured)

Protect Country Alliance