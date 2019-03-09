Award finalist keen to build leadership, business skills

Alice Springs resident Donna Digby (pictured) is one of three finalists nominated for the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award.

According to Paul Kirby, Minister for Primary Industry and Resources, this is “Australia’s leading award acknowledging and supporting the essential role women play in rural industries, businesses and communities”.

Three inspiring Territory rural women have been named finalists for the 2019 AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award.

A media statement from Mr Kirby says Ms Digby “would like to pilot a business development and leadership program for women in remote Australia to become InvestHER ready, build capabilities and confidence, encourage cross-sector networks and foster partnerships in the region”.

Other finalists are Zoe Malone (Darwin) and Rebecca Mohr-Bell (Victoria Daly).

State and territory winners receive a $10,000 Westpac bursary for innovative ideas and projects, and access to professional development opportunities and alumni networks.

The Rural Women’s Award Northern Territory winner will be announced on March 27 at an event hosted at Parliament House, and will go on to represent the Territory in the national finals.