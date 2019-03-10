Burgoyne misses out on number one Senate slot

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Alice Springs electrician Joshua Burgoyne (pictured) missed out on the number one slot when the Country Liberal Party (CLP) yesterday preselected Samantha (Sam) McMahon as its top Senate candidate.

He is the number two candidate for the CLP Senate ticket for the 2019 Federal election, likely to be in May.

No party has ever won both NT Senate seats. The incumbent, the CLP’s Nigel Scullion, is retiring from politics.

CLP President Ron Kelly says Dr McMahon, who lives in Katherine, is “an accomplished veterinarian and small business woman with national and international experience and who has veterinary practices in Katherine and Alice Springs and has won numerous awards over the years”.

She is quoted in a CLP media release that “only the Coalition can be trusted to manage our economy, create new jobs, protect our borders, balance the budget all while guaranteeing essential services such as Medicare, schools and hospitals”.

Mr Burgoyne is quoted as saying: “Territorians are … red-hot with anger at the Gunner Labor Government’s economic ineptitude and I have no doubt they will be sending Territory Labor a very loud message at the upcoming election.”

The CLP’s team for the Federal Election includes Kathy Ganley in Solomon and Jacinta Price in Lingiari.