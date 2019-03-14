Public may pay for government fake news: Opposition

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Labor Government is moving towards making it easier for government to use taxpayers’ money to fund propaganda promoting Ministers.

Among other things, the Bill removes the prohibition against using public dollars to produce advertisements that present opinions or are factually inaccurate, instead requiring only that a “source”, such as a contact person or previous Ministerial media release, be cited.

We have entered a new era of political spin and misinformation when a Ministerial press release can serve as a self-authenticating source document for information that is later advertised or disseminated to the public, using Territory Government funds.

The result of this change is that the Government will have the ability to create fake news and legislate lies, market that fake news and face no repercussions whatsoever for using public funds to advertise or distribute that fake news.

If the Labor Government were genuine, they would have repealed the Act entirely, rather than pretending it will have any useful function in keeping the Government to account after these changes are rushed through.

Another change is a backflip by the government on the use of a Minister’s image on government materials. In 2016 they banned the practice – the amendments will allow them to use them again in government propaganda.

Lia Finocchiaro

Deputy Leader of the Opposition