Massive gas reserves close to being tapped

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“If two percent of that becomes economic, that’s INPEX.”

As Parliament debated gas legislation today Alister Trier (at left), Chief Executive of Department of Primary Industry and Resources, was addressing some 250 mining personnel at the AGES conference in Alice Springs, the biggest in six years.

He was talking about the estimated gas reserves in the Beetaloo Basin, between Tennant Creek and Katherine.

INPEX, of course, is the Japanese company that has just finished building the biggest commercial complex in Darwin, to handle gas from the Timor Sea and ship it out.

The onshore gas Mr Trier was talking about is “right next-door to a pipeline”.

He named his Powerpoint file “implementation” and he maintained his low key while speaking about an issue that had nearly torn the NT apart.

The word fracking did not pass his lips. It is “hydraulic fracturing” that is now entering the phase of “preparing for exploration,” according to the conference program.

Mr Trier ended his speech on a sober note – like the rest of it: “With the concerns of the community, and the issues floating around, there have always been some tensions around these activities.

“I think the [Judge Pepper] report itself was really an excellent piece of work. In my time in government I’ve never seen that cooperation across government, between the different agencies.

“There are still tensions, there’s still people yelling at each other, and the rest of it.

“But comparatively it is a really positive exercise, people working as hard as they can, to get this done.

“The same cooperation has come from the industry, that has really assisted us to a professional and credible way forward, that stands the test.”

It matched the “intent and integrity of the [commission’s] 135 recommendations”.

All of them have been adopted by the government but some are still scheduled to be complied with.

This is a snapshot of the process outlined by Mr Trier.

• Three departments are involved: Chief Minister, Primary Industry and Resources and Environment and Natural Resources.

• Seven instrumentalities have recommendations to be responsible for: Primary Industry and Resources (55), Chief Minister (35), Environment and Natural Resources (23), Trade Business and Innovation (12), Infrastructure Planning and Logistics (6), Treasury and Finance (3), Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority (1).

• There are 31 recommendations that must be completed prior to environment management plans (drilling of petroleum wells and hydraulic fracturing) could be considered.

• Petroleum Act: Judicial Review and Fit and Proper Person Test. (Being debated in Parliament today.)

• Petroleum (Environment) Regulations: Amended Dec 2018 – EMPs for drilling/fracking for public comment; cumulative impacts; Publishing reportable and recordable incidents; Publishing hydraulic fracturing fluid composition, flowback and produced water.

• Water Act: Removed exemption for mining and petroleum activities – they now require water licences and permits to take water.

• Environment Protection Authority Act: Enable appointment of two new members of the EPA Board to have expertise for assessing petroleum matters and to provide advice to Minister; enable EPA Board to provide advice to any Minister about any proposed plan, program or other measure for managing the environment.

• Establishing a separation between the Department responsible for regulating environmental impacts and risks and the Department responsible for promoting the industry.

• Transfer of the Administrative Arrangement Orders to give the Minister for Environment the authority to make decisions under the Petroleum (Environment) Regulations and the Environmental Offences under the Petroleum Act.

• Baseline environmental monitoring (methane, water and weeds).

• Developing Codes of Practice for Well Operations, Surface Activities, Wastewater Management and Methane Emissions.

• Compliance and Monitoring Strategy.

• Reserved Blocks (no go zones).

• Statutory Land Access Agreements.

• SREBA Development (social, cultural, environmental and economic).

• Cost recovery model.

• Local Business Development and Employment.

• Territory Benefit Policy and preparing business for industry.

• Engagement with Universities for research and skills training.

• Planning for industry: wastewater treatment facilities, service hub facilities, transport corridors, pipelines etc.

• Industry prepares Environment Management Plans – expected to be lodged within the next four weeks.

• On ground activity recommences in 2019 – this paragraph was in bold in the powerpoint document (drilling, hydraulic fracturing, seismic survey).

• Balance of recommendations (about 90) to be completed by 2021-prior to production licences being granted.