Two injured in rock throwing

Nine youths were taken into police custody in relation to a rock throwing incident in Alice Springs in the night from Monday to Tuesday this week.

Around 8:30pm police received two separate reports of a group of youth throwing rocks at passing motorists on the North Stuart Highway, according to a police report.

It is alleged a female motorcyclist was struck on the leg by a rock, and a 19 year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries after two rocks shattered the front windscreen of the vehicle he was travelling in.

The group was located shortly after by officers from the Youth Engagement Team, and taken to the Alice Springs watch house.

Six youths were under the age of 10, and transported back into the care of family and two boys aged 11 and 13, and a 12-year-old female were issued with Youth Diversion written warnings.

“Parents and carers have a duty of care to ensure their children are being effectively supervised at all times, these children should have been at home with their families,” said Superintendent Pauline Vicary