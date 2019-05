Police are calling for assistance to locate 25-year-old Jasmine Raymond (pictured).

She was recently granted conditional parole after serving a term of imprisonment for manslaughter.

Ms Raymond allegedly removed her electronic monitoring device, causing her parole to be revoked on May 16.

Police urge anyone with information relating to her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or police on 131444.

– Police release.