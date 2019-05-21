Price bombs out in the bush

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Tina MacFarlane, the 2016 CLP candidate for Lingiari and a white pastoralist, performed much better in the remote area voting than her successor in the current election, Jacinta Price, whose campaigning relied heavily on her Aboriginality.

Price (centre) is going back to council, the ABC reports.

MacFarlane received 2922 votes in the Remote Mobile polling – in non-urban areas which are mostly Aboriginal – while the sitting member, Labor’s Warren Snowdon, received 6781 first preference votes there.

That means MacFarlane had the equivalent of 43% of Snowdon’s vote.

The equivalent numbers for the current election were 3113 votes for Price and 11,467 for Snowdon, or a share of just 27% share for the CLP challenger.

Price did much better in the seven Alice Springs booths, contributing substantially to her overall swing of 4.45%: Snowdon’s votes amounted only to 82% of those received by Price (4286 vs 5165).

In 2016 he had scored the equivalent of 94% of Tina MacFarlane’s votes in The Alice.

In 2016 there were some significant players in Lingiari, apart from the two big ones, ALP (17,056 first preference votes) and CLP (13,605).

They were The Greens (3305); Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (3061); Yingiya Mark Guyula (Independent 1854); Braedon Earley (Independent, allied with 1 Territory, 1808) and Independent Regina McCarthy (1498) plus two very minor ones.

That’s 11,526 of the 42,875 formal votes cast in Lingiari in 2016.

The also-rans in 2019 were somewhat less impressive.

The top scorers of course were again ALP (20,569) and CLP (15,890).

The Greens had 3,432 first preference votes; followed by Hamish MacFarlane (Independent, linked to 1 Territory, 1857); Regina McCarthy (Rise Up Australia, 1223) and Daniel Hodgson (United Australia Party, 1125).

That’s just 7637 of the 44,096 formal votes cast in Lingiari in 2019.

The participation rate across the entire electorate was dismally low: Only 66.16% of the 69,994 enrolment turned out to vote, and 4.77% of them voted informally. It is believed that only a little more than 60% of bush voters are enrolled.

The turnout in 2016 was 79%.

The higher number of formal votes resulted from the addition of some urban and semi-urban areas to the electorate in the north, a factor that also appears to have favoured Price.