Car crashed into supermarket, alcohol stolen

Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to about an aggravated unlawful entry of a business in Alice Springs overnight.

Around 1:20am a vehicle was used to force entry into the supermarket on Flynn Drive, allowing the two unknown men access inside the premises where a quantity of alcohol was stolen.

The pair fled the scene in a silver Toyota Prado with SA registration WBB493, which was later located by police at a town camp.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the men, and urge anyone who may have information that could assist with the investigation to contact them on 131 444 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 reference PROMIS number 8979916.

– Police release