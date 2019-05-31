More than 6000 comment on fracking proposal

LETTER TO HE EDITOR

Sir – More than 6000 submissions have been sent in response to the first public Environmental Management Plan for an NT fracking site – a huge number for the Territory, and a sign the public is deeply concerned about the proposal.

It’s the first test for new regulations that now require gas exploration companies to submit their exploration plans for public feedback as part of the assessment process.

This is the first time Origin’s frack plans have been subject to public scrutiny, and the response has been huge. The community is appalled at their lack of respect for biodiversity and the risks they are prepared to impose on future generations.

Traditional owners, health experts, wildlife experts and local community representatives are shocked and horrified that Origin’s frack plans include using open dams to store their toxic fracking waste.

Origin wants to put birdlife at risk from drinking the polluted muck, plus it wants to leave it there during the extreme weather events of the wet season. It’s just not good enough.

Origin’s plans for open waste storage and use of thousands of litres of toxic chemicals for just one frack well have caused a huge amount of anxiety.

We’re also seeing thousands of objections from people right across the country, concerned that if fracking gets off the ground in the NT, it will be a massive carbon polluter.

Minister Lawlor, the NT Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the EPA will now consider the thousands of submissions and refer them to Origin for further feedback, before further decisions are made.

Graeme Sawyer

Protect Country Alliance