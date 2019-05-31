Police seek witnesses of alleged sexual assault

Police are appealing for witnesses of an alleged sexual assault on a 39-year-old woman in Alice Springs last night.

She was attempting to leave her place of employment in Todd Street around 9pm when she was approached and assaulted. The offender then left the area.

He is described of Aboriginal appearance, about 18 years old, with short hair and a small moustache.

He was last seen wearing a light coloured t-shirt with short sleeves and dark coloured cotton pants with an elastic waist band.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

– Police report.