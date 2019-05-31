Warren Snowdon declared winner in Lingiari

Warren Snowdon (pictured) says the increased vote from the bush was “an absolute repudiation of failed LNP and CLP policies.

“In particular, it is a rejection of their policies on CDP, housing, roads, the Voice to Parliament and much more.”

Mr Snowdon was today declared the wining candidate in Lingiari which he has represented in Federal Parliament for most of the past three decades.

“Even though the Federal Government cut the Australian Electoral Commission, and thereby made enrolment much harder, the remote voice was still loud and clear about what is needed for people in the bush,” he said in a statement today.

“This outcome does not lessen the obligation on the new Federal Government to ensure proper funding for the Australian Electoral Commission to ensure they can do the enrolment and education that is necessary to ensure all are on the roll and can vote.”