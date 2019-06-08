Painting new step in store’s growing links with Aboriginal people

Above: In front of the artwork artist Janet Golder Kngwarreye (at left) with her mother Margaret • Below right: The artwork inside the store.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Coles in Alice Springs is further developing its links with local Aboriginal people, commissioning a large traditional painting while continuing its Indigenous employment strategies.

Two screen-printed copies of the original artwork, My Country by Janet Golder Kngwarreye, were unveiled in a smoking ceremony led by senior Arrernte woman Rosalie Kumalie Riley yesterday, one displayed inside the store and the other outside, facing the carpark.

Ms Golder, from the Utopia area, says her painting shows “bush medicine leaves, women’s body paint, bush oranges, rock holes”.

The Coles store in The Alice now has the largest number of Indigenous employees of any Coles store in Australia, says the supermarket chain’s NT manager, Daniel Clegg, who described the store’s “team members” as a big family.

He says 40 of the store’s 170 employees are Indigenous, including seven who joined this week.

Below, from left: Coles Indigenous Engagement Advisor Martin Taylor, Kumalie Riley, and the artist, Janet Golder; looking on are members of a group from the local Clontarf Foundation.