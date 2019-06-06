15-year-old charged with rape in Todd Mall

Police have arrested and charged a 15 year old boy in relation to the alleged sexual assault of a 39 year old woman in Alice Springs on Thursday, May 30.
He has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent; aggravated unlawful entry of a building intent to commit an offence; aggravated assault; indecent assault and committing an act of gross indecency in a public place.
The boy was remanded in custody until Friday September 6 “due to the seriousness of the offences,” police say.
Monkey see monkey do!View Comment
I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the start of many more serious crimes to come.View Comment
Young criminals are honing their craft and looking for more serious crimes to commit.
Government of the day are to blame, it’s just a shame they will never be held to account for their neglect.