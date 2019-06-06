15-year-old charged with rape in Todd Mall

Police have arrested and charged a 15 year old boy in relation to the alleged sexual assault of a 39 year old woman in Alice Springs on Thursday, May 30.

He has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent; aggravated unlawful entry of a building intent to commit an offence; aggravated assault; indecent assault and committing an act of gross indecency in a public place.

The boy was remanded in custody until Friday September 6 “due to the seriousness of the offences,” police say.