Finke’s fastest females

Danielle Foot, aged 19, won the Kay Wharton Fastest Female Category at the 2019 Tatts Finke Desert Race.

The category, honouring former race doctor and five-time Finke finisher Kay Wharton, aims to acknowledge the enormous contribution women make to the race, and awards the top three female finishers across all bike classes this year.

Foot (at left), from Moriac in Victoria, also received an award for finishing third in the Class 3 – up to 250cc two-stroke.

First attempting the race at only 16-years-old, this was Foot’s fourth campaign of Australia’s toughest off-road race and she redeemed herself after a DNF in 2018 to post a personal best time of 5 hours, 41 minutes and 43.5 seconds.

Finishing outright 57th out of 622 registered competitors in the bike category, Foot has confirmed she will be returning to defend her title in 2020.



Bronwyn Aplin, from Coleambally, NSW, and Kellie Catanese, from Princes Hill, Victoria, were second and third respectively.

– Media release.

BELOW: Danielle Foot, Bronwyn Aplin and Kellie Catanese.