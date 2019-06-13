Larapinta section 7 being moved north of range

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – A new alignment for Section 7 of the Larapinta Trail between Ellery Creek Big Hole and Serpentine Gorge will give walkers the option to trek the north side of the Heavitree Range, away from the main vehicle access corridor for the park along Namatjira Drive.

This will give walkers a more remote experience away from vehicles and road access, providing stunning vistas to the Chewings Range.

Three new camp shelters will be constructed at Ellery Creek (pictured), Ormiston Gorge and Redbank Gorge to complement the new trail alignment works, providing walkers with access to water tanks, toilets and shelter as well as interpretive signage.

The trail realignment works contract has been awarded to local Alice Springs track building company, Tricky Tracks. The campsite and shelter construction contract was awarded to local Alice Springs company, Nicholl Construction.

Works are expected to be complete by the end of August 2019.

Lauren Moss (pictured)

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Culture