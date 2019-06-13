The Territory’s worst Treasurer, says Higgins

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – During Estimates the Treasurer showed no contrition or shame in delivering the worst budget in the Territory’s history and continued to demonstrate the Gunner Labor Government had no intention of being open and transparent about the Territory’s finances.

Of major concern is she couldn’t answer a number of questions put to her in relation to the increase in net debt of $2bn.

She has handed down three record $1bn plus deficits which makes her the worst Treasurer the Territory has ever had.

She was unable to say where an additional $1.3bn in net debt came from. The accounting standard accounts for only $870 million.

When asked to explain the Government’s much touted Buy Local campaign, the Treasurer brushed the query aside and segued into her usual haze of arrogant spin and blame, putting the Opposition’s questions on notice as she couldn’t answer.

“The Government goes on about the importance of buying local, but the Treasurer’s own department used only two Territory businesses out of seven opportunities when it came to using consultants.

It was confirmed that the Government was yet to put forward a cost benefit analysis or operational plan for the underground car park.

Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured)