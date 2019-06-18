Art gallery, cultural centre: ‘Another day, another backflip’

Independent Member for Araluen Robyn Lambley (pictured) says the NT Government is “not building a National Indigenous Cultural Centre and has no construction timeframe for National Indigenous Art Gallery, both in Alice Springs.

Ms Lambley says the Budget Estimates hearings were told today by the Minister for Tourism, Sport and Culture, Lauren Moss, that she cannot give a timeframe for exactly when construction for the gallery will commence.

Mr Lambley quotes Ms Moss as saying that the government is providing funding to an organisation (Nganampa Anwernekenhe also known as National Indigenous Cultural Centre Limited) to “develop a business plan” for the cultural centre.

Ms Lambley says in a media release: “The Minister confirmed numerous times that the Government will not be building the Cultural Centre, that they will not have the ‘lead role’.

“It was also revealed that there was no procurement process followed to allocate over $500,000 to the National Indigenous Cultural Centre for the consultation work they have undertaken for Government.

“The Minister said it was a direct grant. There was no public tendering or effort taken to open this work up to other providers.

“The Minister was at pains to emphasise the Government budget was just $20m for the Cultural Centre,” says Ms Lambley.

“This is a distinct departure from the original commitments of the Gunner Government to build both a National Indigenous Art Gallery and a National Indigenous Cultural Centre.

“Another day, another backflip.

“In terms of the proposed land swap of the old Anzac Hill School site and the Council Civic Centre and Council Library with the Alice Springs Town Council, Minister Moss said ‘those conversations are continuing,’ with no timeframe for action provided.

“Funding of $48m for the construction of the National Indigenous Art Gallery comes on line in October 2019. Minister Moss said that construction would not commence before the end of the year. She said that 2020/2021 was a more realistic timeframe,” says Ms Lambley.