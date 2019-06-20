Drug charges as large amount of cash confiscated

A 39-year-old man allegedly in possession of a large quantity of cash, drugs and a firearm was arrested in Alice Springs on Monday, according to a police media release.

 

Detectives of the Regional Investigation Division executed a search warrant on a Sadadeen home where a pump-action shotgun, a trafficable amount of cocaine, an amount of cannabis and large quantity of cash were allegedly located.

 

The man was arrested and transported to the Alice Springs watch house and later charged with offences including supplying drugs, receiving or possessing property from the commissions of an offence, possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition without permit, and possessing a thing to administer a dangerous drug.

 

Police say the man has been denied bail and will appear before the Alice Springs Local Court.

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: June 20, 2019 at 9:20 amPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*