Drug charges as large amount of cash confiscated

A 39-year-old man allegedly in possession of a large quantity of cash, drugs and a firearm was arrested in Alice Springs on Monday, according to a police media release.

Detectives of the Regional Investigation Division executed a search warrant on a Sadadeen home where a pump-action shotgun, a trafficable amount of cocaine, an amount of cannabis and large quantity of cash were allegedly located.

The man was arrested and transported to the Alice Springs watch house and later charged with offences including supplying drugs, receiving or possessing property from the commissions of an offence, possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition without permit, and possessing a thing to administer a dangerous drug.

Police say the man has been denied bail and will appear before the Alice Springs Local Court.