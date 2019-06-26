Gallery: no deal yet on land swap

By ERWIN CHLANDA

There is no agreement yet between the Town Council and the Territory Government about a land swap that would see a national Aboriginal art gallery built on the site of the present civic centre.

Right: Civic centre slated for demolition? Palm trees to go too?

Under this deal, the present civic centre would be demolished and council would relocate to the site of the old Anzac Hill High School.

The deal would not include funding for building a new civic centre but would include funding for a new town library.

There was a confidential meeting to discuss the proposal at 7am last Monday. Attending for the NT Government was Cliff Weeks, Executive Director Central Australia, Department of the Chief Minister.

Most councillors were present although Cr Jacinta Price was not. This was pointed out at Monday night’s meeting by Cr Eli Melky, when he asked for support from his colleagues to have the matter discussed in open.

Cr Marli Banks also wanted to have the matter brought into open, but no-one else did.

Any motion to that effect, warned CEO Rex Mooney, would be made at their “peril”: under the Local Government Act, motions to bring matters out of confidential can only be moved within confidential. That apparently happened but only the most general information has been released.

To an enquiry from the Alice Springs News, Mr Mooney said today that council is pleased to be working with the NT Government “for the long term economic, social and cultural benefits for the whole of Central Australia and of course Alice Springs.”

The land swap deal, however, raises “many complexities and options which are to be expected and are taking some time to explore.”

The Alice Springs News has previously reported that there are no budget allocations from either party for the very substantial expenditure that would be involved.

The allocation for the gallery ($48.5m) remains in the NT budget but there’s nothing for a new library, estimated at $30m, and nothing in either set of books for a new civic centre.

A good part of the opposition to the government’s plans to put a gallery on the site of the old Anzac Hill High was on the basis of the heritage values of the precinct broadly, including the school, for both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal locals.

The crunch came when Arrernte custodians collectively withdrew their support for a gallery to be built there, for cultural reasons.

However, demolition of the school to make way for these latest plans is still likely to be met with controversy.

– additional reporting by Kieran Finnane