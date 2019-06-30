Crack-down on mobile phone, VDU use while driving

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Territory Government, in line with other jurisdictions, is adopting new road rules from August 1.

• When travelling in a 60km/h or less speed zone, motorists will be required to leave a minimum one metre passing distance when overtaking a cyclist. When the speed limit is over 60km/h, motorists will be required to leave a passing distance of at least one and a half metres.

• Cyclists will be allowed to ride slowly across pedestrian crossings.

• The penalty for using a hand held mobile phone while driving will increase from $250 to $500.

• A new traffic infringement penalty of $500 will be introduced for visual display unit driving offences [including televisions. This does not apply to a driver’s aid, such as vehicle systems equipment, navigational system or rear view screens linked to reversing cameras].

• Learner drivers will no longer be able to ride a moped.

• New rules confirm that children under one year of age, travelling in commercial passenger vehicle, such as a taxi or minibus, will be allowed to be nursed on the lap of a passenger over 16 years of age, if there is no child restraint available. If a person is over one year of age they must be in a seatbelt or a child restraint if available.

• Motorcyclists will be permitted to lane-filter [riding between lanes] safely through traffic travelling less than 30km/h.

Louise McCormick

Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics

IMAGE: Two motorcycle riders lane-filtering (lane splitting) in California (Wikipedia).