Beanie fest just getting bigger and better

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Crowd and entry records tumbled again at the Beanie Festival on the weekend. With the theme “Head Full of Tunes”, 6254 of the amazingly varied and creative head gear went up for sale.

The Loudest Beanie prize went Deborah Everson White (at left) with her creation called “Wurlbeanie”.

She is the festival’s vice chair, and is holding the entry winning the My Favourite Tune prize which went to Debbie Petersen with “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”.

Both Deborahs are from the South Coast of NSW.

A local winner was Julie Napaltjarri Kitson (below right), from Wilora, north of Alice Springs, whose beanie suggests the nicest tunes come from budgies.

Two bearded blokes discussing a beanie in the crowded display room at Araluen prove that appreciation of the art of beanies isn’t limited to women, even if they dominate.

The festival is a community-based event that began in 1997 with a beanie party organised by Adi Dunlop, according to the festival’s website.

“In the early years it was run by a group of friends including Pamela Bladon, Merran Hughes and Jo Nixon on a volunteer basis.

“The core group has slowly grown into a committed band of beanie-ologists” and the event has joined the string of largely volunteer-run events that give the town its unique character.