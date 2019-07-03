Drunk driver had 11 people in his car

A drunk driver with 11 people in his vehicle, including three unrestrained children under five years old, was stopped by police 20 km south of Tennant Creek on Saturday afternoon after observing his vehicle had an unsecured rear wheel.

The 56-year-old man returned a medium range breath alcohol content. He was bailed to appear before the Tennant Creek Local Court at a later date to be charged with offences including driving without a licence and having no insurance.

During a three day operation police stopped a 57-year-old man after he was recorded speeding at 194 km/h in a 130 zone, just north of Ti Tree.

Shortly after a 59-year-old woman was clocked doing 106 km/h in a 60 zone. Both drivers will appear before the Alice Springs Local Court at a later date.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Narelle Beer said in 2018, almost half of all road fatalities in the Territory involved alcohol, 41% not wearing seatbelts and 25% speeding.

– From police reports.