Drunk driver had 11 people in his car

A drunk driver with 11 people in his vehicle, including three unrestrained children under five years old, was stopped by police 20 km south of Tennant Creek on Saturday afternoon after observing his vehicle had an unsecured rear wheel.

 

The 56-year-old man returned a medium range breath alcohol content. He was bailed to appear before the Tennant Creek Local Court at a later date to be charged with offences including driving without a licence and having no insurance.

 

During a three day operation police stopped a 57-year-old man after he was recorded speeding at 194 km/h in a 130 zone, just north of Ti Tree.

 

Shortly after a 59-year-old woman was clocked doing 106 km/h in a 60 zone. Both drivers will appear before the Alice Springs Local Court at a later date.

 

Acting Deputy Commissioner Narelle Beer said in 2018, almost half of all road fatalities in the Territory involved alcohol, 41% not wearing seatbelts and 25% speeding.

 

– From police reports.

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: July 3, 2019 at 5:03 pmPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*