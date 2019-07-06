Caravan sites row: ‘Return to successful arrangement’

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The NT Government should adequately fund the running of Blatherskite Park, which it owns, to avoid the need for the show grounds to operate as a caravan park “to the detriment” of privately owned facilities.

Planning Minister Eva Lawler last year allowed the show grounds to operate permanently as a caravan park. The park is now allowed to accommodate caravaners and campers on up to 30 sites.

But Brendan Heenan, speaking as the president of the NT Caravan Park Association, says he has observed many more vans than that at Blatherskite Park, when there were vacancies at the town’s private parks.

“This affects all the parks in Alice Springs,” he says.

Mr Heenan, the owner of the MacDonnell Range Holiday Park, says the earlier arrangement provided for travellers to camp at the show grounds only when all of the town’s caravan parks are full.

The routine provided for the association to request Blatherskite Park to accommodate the overflow, when required. Mr Heenan says this would occur mostly when major events are under way, such as the Red Centre NATS: “We don’t want people to leave.”

“This arrangement worked well,” says Mr Heenan.

He rejects arguments that the privately owned are unable to accommodate large rigs and he says some caravan parks allow pets.

He said Blatherskite Park, as a property of the government, does not have many of the cost incurred by the private parks, such as council rates.

IMAGE: Show Society advertises caravan accommodation on its website.