Bush bands heading for a September crescendo in Alice

Bush Bands Bash will return to Alice Springs this September to “uncover the booming underground world of Indigenous rock, and showcase the powerful talents residing across outback Australia,” according to Brad Bara from the Mambali band.

The bash will be staged at the Telegraph Station on Sunday, September 8.

Mr Bara says in a media release his band will take to the stage performing its debut single Fish Hawk and latest release Yuwani, “two songs which have seen the band break-down barriers and bring a modern takes of traditional songs to a national Australian audience.

“It’s in communities like Alice Springs, and events like Bush Bands that some of the greatest talents in our country are hidden.

“I’ve seen guitarist that could out shred Slash in these communities and it’s time they got the recognition they deserve.”

Also starring will be the Barkly Drifters, Mutitjulu Band, Rising Wind Band, Eylandt Band, Docker River Band, Mala Band, MB Reggae, Patsy Coleman, Lena Kellie and Celestine Delvene.

Mr Bara says in the lead up to the concert the musicians will be working with national inspiring national mentors and industry heavyweights.

“Six bands from across the Northern Territory and the tri-state region will be selected to attend mentoring sessions as part of Bush Bands Business, offering them the opportunity to learn new skills, meet other musicians and create lasting industry relationships.