Multi-storey car park for the hospital: Lambley

Member for Araluen Robyn Lambley claims “the Gunner Government has finally listened and will be making an announcement to build a multi-storey car park at the site of the old pathology building at the hospital”.

She says it’s a success for people power.

A petition she launched at the Show on Friday collected almost 1000 signatures in two days, demanding the car park that would prioritise car parking for the sick, elderly and disabled.

“This is great news for the people of Alice Springs. I congratulate all those who jumped on board and supported the petition. I know many more are intending to sign,” says Mrs Lambley.

“We sent a clear message that we have had enough of endless planning and procrastination. The car parking situation is unsafe for patients, visitors and staff. We cannot wait any longer for something to be done.

“The Gunner Government built a multi-storey car park at the Royal Darwin Hospital in less than two years and does not charge. Alice Springs people deserve the same.

“I look forward to seeing the details of what the Government is proposing.

“I hope they have developed a real plan and that this is not just a kneejerk reaction to community pressure.”