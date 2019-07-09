New DKA chief to focus on desert research, renewable energy

Dr Dan Tyson has been appointed as the new chief executive of Desert Knowledge Australia. He replaces Lauren Ganley who served in the role for two years.

A DKA statement says Dr Tyson (pictured) has extensive experience in public health research, Aboriginal health and Aboriginal economic development and has worked at the executive level in not-for-profit, government and private sectors.

Most recently he has been based in Katherine, where he was the CEO of Sunrise Health Service Aboriginal Corporation. Sunrise is an Aboriginal community-controlled health service that provides comprehensive primary health care to nine remote communities in southern Arnhem land.

Dr Tyson is descended from the Yirandali people of the Hughenden region of Queensland, says the statement, and his qualifications include a PhD in medical anthropology.

Describing himself as having an affinity for the dry inland, Dr. Tyson looks forward to living in Alice Springs and leading DKA as it continues its work on desert leadership, digital innovation, desert research and renewable energy.

“I have a long-standing interest in the potential of inland as a region with major opportunities for the economic and social development of people living different lives from those on the coastal fringes,” Dr Tyson is quoted.

“I am particularly interested in how desert Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal knowledges can combine to create an intellectual capital resource to provide sustainable economic and social benefits to our society.”