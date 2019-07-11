Police search for absconder

Police are searching for a man who absconded from a residential rehabilitation facility in Alice Springs.

Lazarus Scobie, 26, was last seen at an address on Ragonesi Road around 7pm on Tuesday.

Police received a report that Mr Scobie had absconded from the facility sometime after then, and has been seen driving in the Alice Springs CBD in a blue Ford Falcon.

Scobie is of Aboriginal appearance, 170 cms, of a slim build and short shaved black hair. When last seen he was wearing long pants and a beige hooded jumper and usually wears a black cap.

Pictured: The most recent photo of Scobie.