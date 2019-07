VIDEO: Watch yourself in the NAIDOC march this morning BELOW: The irrepressible outspoken grannies urged about 1000 people marching and attending the rally to fight for what’s right, foremost to save children from incarceration. From left: Sabella Kngwarraye Turner, Kumalie Kngwarraye Riley, Veronica Lynch Kngwarraye and Margie Lynch Kngwarraye. ERWIN CHLANDA reports. Be Sociable, Share!

















Erwin Chlanda, Editor