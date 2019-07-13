Man charged with sex offence, boy with multiple thefts

Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man in relation to a sexual assault of a woman in Alice Springs earlier this month, according to a media release.

The man was charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent, in relation to an incident which occurred at a home in the early hours of Saturday July 6.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance in August.

Meanwhile a 15-year-old boy will appear before the Youth Justice Court charged with a string of unlawful entries across Alice Springs, according to a media release.

Detectives arrested the youth who was hiding in a cupboard at a home in Northside in relation to:–

• The unlawful entry of a home in Araluen on June 8 where a Toyota Hilux, a Mountain Bike and several items were stolen. The vehicle was later located abandoned south of The Gap.

• The unlawful entry of a home in Sadadeen on June 25, where an Isuzu D-Max utility and other items were stolen. The vehicle is alleged to have been involved in several service station drive-offs and has not been recovered.

• Stealing a vehicle from a Sadadeen residence sometime between June 29 and July 3.

• The unlawful entry of a home in Braitling on July 6, where a road bike and a pair of pliers were stolen.

• The unlawful entry of a home in Northside on July 6, where a Mountain Bike and a spare car key was stolen.

• The unlawful entry of a home in Northside on July 11, where two sets of car keys and subsequently two vehicle were stolen. One vehicle was later located in Eastside.