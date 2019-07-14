Four years after power warnings, old engines still carry load

By ERWIN CHLANDA

RePower Alice says the town was told by the Giles Government four years ago that the engines in the Ron Goodin power station had only a year to go.

Tim Brand, spokesman for the organisation which wants Alice to get 100% of its power from the sun by 2030, says the public was told by the CLP Government that the engines could not be maintained or upgraded, and would fail the town catastrophically very soon.

This has proved to be far from the truth, Mr Brand says.

Mr Giles, pictured above in the old power station with the unsuccessful candidate for Araluen, Steve Brown, made blackouts a major issue in lead-up to the 2016 election. (The photo appeared in the Centralian Advocate.)

The CLP spent $75m buying 10 gas powered generators for the Owen Springs power station instead of investing a significant part of that amount in more solar generation, as promoted by the town’s renewable energy lobbies.

Labor, then in Opposition, had little to say about this at the time, and has inherited what is clearly a mess.

Mr Brand says the old engines haven’t failed, as predicted: “Goodin is still working, is still used to power half the town.

“The surrounding residents in the upmarket Golfcourse Estate are still putting up with the noise, dust and smells.

“Somebody is talking bullshit.

“With elections ‘round the corner the Giles Government spent $75m without going to public tender or public consultation on 10 gas generators the community didn’t want and still don’t want.

“Contrary to spin in media releases, two of the 10 engines are still not commissioned, and the remainder are working only sporadically,” says Mr Brand.

“What is their use to this town? They seem to obsolete before they have been started working.

“Furthermore, the battery (at right) at Ron Goodin, also opened with fanfare more than a year ago, is still not working.

“Power Water Corporation changed the contract and the rules for the use of the equipment.

“Did Territory Generation (TGen) get the technology wrong in the first place? It is now being asked to provide reactive power to the grid but it’s not doing it, under the revised conditions Power Water Corporation are imposing now.

“One problem with this is, it’s necessary for the grid to have the need for reactive power [providing power briefly during blackouts] to test the battery and that has not occurred, which was clearly never accounted for by the battery supplier or TGen at the time of signing the contracts.”

Mr Brand says Power Water Corporation (PWC), which owns the town’s electricity wires network, won’t permit Territory Generation onto the grid to do the tests.

“As you will no doubt remember the BESS big battery in Alice Springs is required (according to PWC) to smooth out the fluctuations in solar production caused by small clouds,” says Mr Brand.

“Until this is commissioned the town is hamstrung by PWC and we are only allowed to have 25% of our power from solar, even if more is available.

“So instead of clouds being our biggest problem to electricity generation we are relying on a massive dirt, noisy, smelly, expensive gas generator at Ron Goodin.

“I wonder how this will reflect on your next electricity bill increases.”

The Alice Springs News is seeking comment from PWC and TGen.

RELATED REPORTS:

Media manipulation by Adam Giles over blackout

Territory Generation rejects claims by electricity union

BESS jumps in when the sun doesn’t shine